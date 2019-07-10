Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull on Wednesday 10 July, with rain and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Light rain is set to ease by around 10am, remaining overcast throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be overcast, but dry throughout. The temperature will increase to its peak of 19C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will remain cloudy and dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see continuous light rain throughout the day, easing off by around 4pm. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 July to Tuesday 23 July: “Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although it will feel cool along North Sea coasts.

“Temperatures will be near normal for most, but it will be warm in sunnier parts of the south and west.

“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells, but a few showers may develop.

“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.”