Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see sunshine throughout most of the afternoon. Light rain will hit from 2pm until around 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy during the morning, changing to light rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 1 June to Monday 10 June said: “Next weekend will be much warmer than recently and locally very warm in the south and east where brightest conditions are likely.

“It could also be quite humid. Scattered thundery showers may break out, with cooler conditions spreading southeast to most parts by Monday.”