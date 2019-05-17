Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

This morning will see light rain ease by around 10am, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of cloud, sunshine and light rain, which will hit during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 21 May to Thursday 30 May said: “Early mist and fog patches will clear to sunshine and scattered showers on Tuesday, mainly in central and eastern areas.

“Sunny spells and showers may continue through the rest of the week, with the best of the dry and sunny weather in the west.

“However, towards the end of the week more persistent rain and stronger winds may spread into far western areas. Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average for the time of year.”