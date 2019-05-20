Preston weather forecast: This is when Preston will see bright sunshine today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with bright sunshine from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see some sunny spells, before turning clear, but dry for the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June said: “Friday is likely to be a showery day with variable but often large amounts of cloud.

“Any sunny spells may trigger heavy showers with a risk of thunder and showers may merge to give longer spells of rain across the north and the far south.

“Temperatures should be near to normal. This changeable weather is expected to continue into the Bank Holiday weekend with strong winds and spells of rain likely, at first, before clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.”