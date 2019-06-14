Preston weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Preston today

Have your say

After this week's wash-out, today looks set to a little drier, but rain is still likely later on.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Following some showers this morning rain is expected to stop mid-morning but skies will remain cloudy.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon temperatures will reach 12C by noon climbing to 13C by 2pm. Heavier cloud is forecast for 3pm with showers likely until 7pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The evening looks set to be cloudy and dry with temperatures remaining steady at 13C until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 12C at 10pm, and there will some light rain through the night.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be a mix of rain, heavy cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the weekend forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 15 June to Sunday 16 June said: “The often heavy rain in the west will slowly move eastwards.

"It will become drier and brighter in the west for the late afternoon, but showers will be possible here. Maximum temperature 17 °C."