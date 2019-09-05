Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to a mixed bag on Thursday 5 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, before heavy rain hits from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of overcast conditions and light rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then be clear and dry. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of rain, cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.

“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”