Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 21 August, with sunny spells, cloud and rain.

However, temperatures are set to rise in Preston over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin sunny, with cloud creeping in from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will be cloudy, before rain hits from 8pm onwards, turning heavier at 9pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to begin with heavy rain, which will change to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 19C.

Temperatures will continue to rise as the week progresses, reaching 24C by Saturday.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 25 August to Tuesday 3 September said: “Sunday is expected to be dry, bright and warm across most of the UK.

“Temperatures will be well above average across the southeast, but remain closer to normal in the northwest. The odd shower is possible but most people won't see one.

“On Monday (the Bank Holiday except in Scotland), warm dry weather is expected again in the south and east, but it may be wetter and windier in the far northwest.

“In the following days, dry warm weather may well continue in the south and east, though there is a risk of some thundery showers moving up from the near continent.”