Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather is set to be dull on Tuesday 9 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud, with heavy rain from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will be overcast, before heavy rain hits from 2pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see rain ease by 8pm, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 19C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 July to Monday 22 July said: “Saturday and Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although a few showers will develop during the day, especially across central and eastern areas.”

“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells. Temperatures will be near normal, but locally warm in the sunnier parts of the south and southwest.

“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.”

“The timings of these systems is currently very uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.”