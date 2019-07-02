Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 2 July, with cloud, sunshine and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin sunny, with light rain set to hit from 10am onwards, turning heavy at 11am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 14C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 July to Monday 15 July said: “Early cloud in the south on Saturday should soon clear leaving sunny spells.

“Breezy in the east, with perhaps a few showers, but generally dry across the rest of the UK.

“By Sunday there's a risk of some thundery showers in the southwest, with settled weather continuing elsewhere. Temperatures near normal for most, but locally rather cool in the north.”