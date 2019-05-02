Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see heavy rain hit from 10am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see rain turn lighter, but continue until around 1pm. The rest of the afternoon will then be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning cloudy. Light rain is set to hit between 10pm and 11pm. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout the day, with the chance of showers early in the morning. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 6 May to Wednesday 15 May said: “After a cold start with a widespread frost, Bank Holiday Monday is likely to be dry for most places with sunny spells, although the odd shower is possible.

“There is a small chance that far western and northern areas may see more changeable and windier conditions.

“During the day it will be rather cold for many, although it should feel pleasant in the sunshine in any sheltered spots.”