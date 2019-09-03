Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull on Tuesday 3 September, with cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is then set to be overcast throughout, with light rain from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by late afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain continue, turning heavy from 10pm onwards. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then begin with sunny intervals, before changing to light showers by late morning. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 7 September to Monday 16 September said: “The weekend will be unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain.

“Then drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably arrive in the west and northwest of the UK, before slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.

“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights under clear skies. Into next week, confidence quickly becomes low.”