Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 6 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see light rain hit at 10am, turning heavy from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain will ease by around 2pm, with a mixture of cloud and rain throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will then hit at 5pm and continue throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see light showers throughout most of the day, turning to bright sunshine from 3pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 10 Aug to Monday 19 August said: “The unsettled weather will continue this coming weekend, with scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“Showers will be slow-moving across northern areas. It will also be windy in the south, with gales along the coasts.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK. This is likely to maintain the unsettled conditions, with further spells of rain followed by scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers.

“It will be windier than earlier in the week, with a risk of coastal gales, but there will be some brief drier interludes.”