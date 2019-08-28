Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 28 August, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 28 August, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain

Heavy rain is set to hit throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain is set to ease by around 1pm, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon with light showers between 4pm and 5pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see sunny spells, before turning cloudy and dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, with the chance of light showers early afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 1 September to Tuesday 10 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas.

“It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”