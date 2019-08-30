Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and hail will hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Friday 30 August, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Light rain will ease to overcast conditions by 9am and continue throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is then also set to see heavy rain from 1pm until around 3pm, turning overcast throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 16C. Sunday is the set to see hail hit from 10am until around 1pm. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 3 September to Thursday 12 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September. The first week of meteorological autumn will see spells of rain interspersed with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Most of the rain will be in the northwest, with some reasonable drier and brighter spells across southern parts. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.

“Temperatures are expected to be rather cool for the time of year, with some chilly nights and early mornings.”