Preston weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Preston today as temperatures rise

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

However, Preston will be relatively warm throughout the day as temperatures rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin cloudy, but turn to bright sunshine from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 15C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see also see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 25 May to Monday 3 June said: “On Saturday, much of the UK may well start dry, until rain reaches western areas later in the day.

“Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times.

“However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be a little below average for the time of year.”