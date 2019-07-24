Preston weather forecast: Temperatures to climb to 27C today as sunshine returns

The scorching, dry weather was briefly broken up by thunderstorms last night, but the sunshine is to make its return to Preston today (24 Jul).

Temperatures in Preston are set to reach highs of 27C in parts today, as the weather turns hot and humid following heavy downpours overnight.

Plenty of warm sunshine

The heatwave shows no signs of relenting, with the Met Office forecasting plenty of warm sunshine across the region today, after a cloudy start.

The high temperatures are set to become even hotter heading into Thursday, with potentially near record-breaking overnight temperatures expected.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said, "There is a real possibility of records being broken this week, not only for July but also all-time records. The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.

"The difference this time is that the wind flow will be more directly from France, paving the way for some exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures. As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records.

"Conditions will feel much more comfortable for western parts of the UK by the time we get to Friday."

Today's forecast

After some early showers this morning, the cloudy skies will break and give way to sunny spells during the afternoon, bringing warm and sunny conditions and highs of 27C.

The weather will remain dry and clear tonight, although it will feel quite humid, making for an uncomfortable night's sleep for some, despite cooling to 15C.

The sunny weather is expected to remain on Thursday, feeling very hot and humid by the afternoon as temperatures climb to a sweltering 33C.

However, the Met Office has warned there could be a chance of thundery showers later in the day.