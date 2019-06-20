Preston weather forecast: Sunshine or rain?

Have your say

Preston weather forecast: Rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 20 June, with cloud, rain and sunshine throughout the day.

The weather is set to be a mixed bag

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see light rain throughout. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see rain ease, turning to a mixture of bright sunshine and rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some sunshine and remain dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 24 June to Wednesday 3 July said: “Unsettled weather dominates on Monday with a band of heavy rain pushing northeastwards across the northern half of the UK, but with heavy showers breaking out in parts of the south.

“There's a risk of thunderstorms bringing some torrential downpours across central and eastern England where it could be very warm.”