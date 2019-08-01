Preston weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 1 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 1 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunshine until light rain hits from 3pm until around 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain hit between 6pm and 7pm, turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 22C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 5 August to Wednesday 14 August said: “Bands of rain and showers are likely to move northeastwards across the UK during Monday, with heaviest rain towards the northwest.

“The south is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, but more persistent rain may reach the southwest later Monday and into Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK. This would bring west to southwesterly winds across the majority of the UK.”