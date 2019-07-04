Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 4 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 July to Wednesday 17 July said: “This period will start with predominantly dry and warm weather in the south, but a slightly more changeable look further north, with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions.

“By midweek, a slightly more unsettled spell of weather looks most likely, with sunny spells and showers.

“Some of these could be heavy and thundery, accompanied by stronger winds at times, especially in the south, compared to the start of the period.

“Temperatures will be on the warm side in central and southern parts, but closer to average further north.”