Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud and light rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 4 May to Monday 13 May said: “Cold, showery conditions will probably affect the east and far north on Saturday, with the showers likely to be wintry over northern hills.

“For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions later.”