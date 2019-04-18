Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures continue to rise

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain warm, with this weekend seeing temperatures soar to 20C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, before bright, uninterrupted sunshine occurs from 2pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 19C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see some small spells of sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of cloud and sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Saturday will also then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”