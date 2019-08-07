Preston weather forecast: Rainy start but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 7 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout, with light rain from 10am until around 11am. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout, before bright sunshine hits from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 11 August to Tuesday 20 August said: “Unsettled weather will continue through Sunday, but showers probably fewer and lighter than on Saturday.

“Strong winds, particularly in the south at first, will continue to ease throughout the day.

“Monday is likely to be drier and brighter, but still some showers around. Further rain, possibly heavy is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.”