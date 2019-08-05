Preston weather forecast: Rainy start but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 5 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with rain between 11am and 12pm. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine in throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by late afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning cloudy and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunny intervals changing to heavy showers by late morning. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 9 August to Sunday 18 August said: “After a sunny start to Friday, showers will develop.

“Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds will then arrive into the southwest.

“The band of rain will gradually spread northeastwards, and will be followed by warm, humid conditions and heavy showers as we head into the weekend.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK.”