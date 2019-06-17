Preston weather forecast:  Rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 17 June, with sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Monday morning will be cloudy throughout, The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Light rain will hit from 12pm until around 2pm, with sunshine and cloud throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The evening will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 7pm, but dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tuesday will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine throughout the day. It will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 21 June to Sunday 30 June said: “Showers are likely in the north on Friday, some heavy and thundery, whilst it should remain drier further south.

“A ridge of high pressure should then bring a good deal of fine and at times sunny weather next weekend, before showery rain arrives in the west later on Sunday.”