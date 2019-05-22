Preston weather forecast: Rain hit Preston but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see light rain throughout most of the morning. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see light rain, which will ease off completely by around 3pm, remaining cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see some small spells of sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 26 May to Tuesday 4 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times. However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.