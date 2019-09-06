Preston weather forecast: Rain, cloud and bright sunshine

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to a mixed bag on Friday 6 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Light rain will hit from 9am onwards, continuing throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout, with light showers between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see a burst of bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 10 September to Thursday 19 September said: “Although a few showers may affect the far southeast during Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with some sunshine for a time.

“Outbreaks of rain will move into northwestern areas through the afternoon and it will become windy, with a chance of coastal gales later.

“The remainder of the week is likely to stay rather changeable.”