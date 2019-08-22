Preston weather forecast: Overcast day but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Thursday 22 August, with light rain and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Thursday 22 August, with light rain and cloud

This morning will see rain ease by around 9am, remaining overcast throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to be overcast throughout the day, changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Maximum temperature of 21C. Saturday is then set to see bright sunshine throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 25C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 26 August to Wednesday 4 September said: “Monday will be dry and sunny for the majority, although with the continued risk of low cloud and fog around far west and northeastern coasts.

“A cloudier day for northwestern parts with strengthening winds and some rain here.

“Remaining very warm for most and hot in the southeast, with a small chance for some thundery showers here later on.

“Through the end of August and early September we will see a good deal of dry weather and sunshine.”