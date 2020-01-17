Preston weather forecast: Here’s when temperatures will drop below freezing this weekend

Have your say

Preston is set to see a weekend filled with mostly sunshine, but it will be quite chilly as temperatures drop.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (17 Jan)

Friday afternoon will see light rain turn to a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

The evening will see a mixture of light rain and cloud, with an overnight temperature of 3C.

Saturday (18 Jan)

Saturday morning will see bright sunshine from 9am onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

Bright sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon, turning cloudy but remaining dry from 5pm onwards.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 3pm, with an overnight temperature of -1C.

Sunday (19 Jan)

Sunday morning will see sunny intervals throughout.

The afternoon will see bright sunshine from 12pm until 3pm, with sunny intervals from 3pm until around 5pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 6C by 1pm.

Sunday evening will then be dry throughout, with the temperature dipping throughout.

Overnight temperature of 1C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that it will be “another dry and sunny day on Sunday with light winds.

“Staying dry Monday but becoming cloudier with patchy rain arriving towards evening. Drier again Tuesday, remaining cloudy.”