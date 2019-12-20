Preston weather forecast: Here’s when it will rain this weekend

Have your say

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to bring with it a mixture of rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (20 Dec)

Friday will see light rain hit from 4pm onwards, easing off at around 8pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 5pm.

The temperature will begin to dip after 10pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

Saturday (21 Dec)

Saturday will be cloudy, but dry, throughout the day and evening.

The temperature will slowly climb to its peak of 7C by 11am and remain so throughout the day.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 5pm, with an overnight temperature of 4C.

Sunday (22 Dec)

Sunday will begin cloudy, before heavy rain hits between 12pm and 3pm. The rest of the afternoon will be cloudy and dry, before light rain hits between 6pm and 9pm.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

Heavy rain will then hit from 6pm onwards, easing to lighter rain by 9pm.

Overnight temperature of 6C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday looks generally overcast with a few showers around. Monday looks brighter, but colder.

“Some prolonged rain is likely overnight into Christmas Eve, but potentially some fine conditions during the day.”