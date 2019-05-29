Preston weather forecast:  Heavy rain set to hit - this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be dull today, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see light rain hit from 3pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 14C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see rain turn heavy by 6pm, continuing throughout the evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then be overcast throughout the morning, changing to light rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 2 June to Tuesday 11 June said: “Sunday will see warm conditions for many areas, locally very warm in the southeast where the brightest conditions are likely. It could also feel quite humid.

“Scattered thundery showers may break out during Sunday, with cooler fresher conditions already in the northwest spreading southeast to most, if not all parts by Monday.”