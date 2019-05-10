Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit Preston but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see heavy rain hit from 3pm onwards, with rain easing off completely by around 5pm. The temperature will climb, reaching its peak of 10C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said: “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”