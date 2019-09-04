Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to a mixed bag on Wednesday 4 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, before rain hits from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Heavy rain will hit from 12pm onwards, easing to light rain by 2pm but continuing throughout the afternoon. Early afternoon will see sunny spells, before light rain hits from 2pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain continue, easing by around 6pm and then remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then begin sunny, before changing to light showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.

“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”