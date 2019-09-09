Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Monday 9 September, with cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Heavy rain will turn lighter by 11am, but continue throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see light rain hit, easing off by around 1pm. It will then be cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.”