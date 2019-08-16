Preston weather forecast: Heavy downpours hit Preston as Met Office issues weather warnings

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to some parts of the UK, which is in place until 10pm on Friday (16 Aug).

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see rain turn lighter by 3pm, but continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

A mixture of light and heavy rain will continue throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, interspersed by some light showers. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 20 August to Thursday 29 August said: “Tuesday will be cool and bright with a mixture of sunshine and showers, although winds will be lighter and showers less widespread.

“Thereafter, there is a trend for the weather to become more settled across many parts of the UK as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

“This will allow increasingly dry and bright weather to develop with rain and strong winds generally becoming confined to the north and northwest.”