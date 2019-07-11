Preston weather forecast: Dull day but this is when sunshine will return

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 11 July, with rain, cloud and some sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain is set to hit from 2pm until 3pm, turning cloudy and dry throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 18C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then see some small bursts of sunshine, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Monday 15 July to Wednesday 24 July said: “Monday should be a dry day across most of the UK, with bright or sunny spells, although there will perhaps just be the odd shower in a few places.

“Through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

“The timings of these systems is currently uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.”