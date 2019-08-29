Preston weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see bright sunshine from 12pm onwards, with a mixture of sunshine and cloud from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Cloud will creep in from 5pm onwards, remaining dry throughout. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 2 September to Wednesday 11 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”