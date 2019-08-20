Preston weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when bright sunshine will hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 20 August, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 20 August, with sunshine and cloud

This morning will begin cloudy, with some small sunny spells between 10am and 11am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine from 1pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see bright sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout the day, with light showers between 3pm and 4pm and heavy rain late evening. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 24 August to Monday 2 September said: “There is a lot of uncertainty at this stage for the weekend's weather, but we will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, where it will often be wet and windy with a risk of coastal gales.

“For the rest of the UK though it may well be a largely dry and bright weekend. Temperatures will generally be above average across the south, but remaining closer to normal in the north.”