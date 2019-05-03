Preston weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

This morning is set to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 10C by mid-afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This afternoon will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 7 May to Thursday 16 May said: “Cloudy skies will tend to increase from the southwest through Tuesday, with some outbreaks of rain.

“The rain may turn heavy in the southwest, with the risk of gales mainly in the south and southwest.

“However, some northern areas will stay in a brighter but showery regime, with a risk of thunder in the far north.”