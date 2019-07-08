Preston weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when rain will hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 8 July, with cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see light rain, which will change to cloud by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 July to Sunday 21 July said: “On Friday many places will start dry and bright. However, cloud will soon develop with further slow-moving, heavy and thundery showers breaking out quite widely across UK.

“Temperatures near normal for the time of year, although in longer spells of sunshine it will feel warm and humid.

“As we move into the weekend, it is likely to turn more settled again and slightly fresher, with increasing amounts of dry and sunny weather.