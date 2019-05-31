Preston weather forecast: Cloudy day but temperatures rise

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, with light rain between 10pm and 11pm. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day, with rain between 12pm and 2pm. It will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 13 June said: “Tuesday and Wednesday see fresher conditions established across the UK, with most places seeing showers or some longer spells of rain interspersed by bright or sunny spells.

“The bulk of the rain will probably be in the northwest and here temperatures will be below normal, and it will be windy at times.”