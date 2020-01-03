Preston weather forecast: cloudy conditions and light rain in store this weekend

Have your say

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloudier conditions and light rain.

Here’s what to expect.

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloudier conditions and light rain.

Friday (3 Jan)

Early afternoon will see a mixture of cloud and bright sunshine, turning cloudier between 1pm and 3pm, with sunshine then returning until around 4pm.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

Friday evening will then be clear and dry. Overnight temperature of 6C.

Saturday (4 Jan)

Saturday morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will become more overcast, with the temperature remaining at 8C throughout.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Sunday (5 Jan)

Sunday morning will see light rain hit between 6am and 9am, before turning overcast throughout the rest of the day.

The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

Sunday evening will be cloudy, but dry throughout. The temperature will slowly dip after 9pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that Sunday will be “rather cloudy and windy, generally mild.

“Rain and strong winds into Monday and Tuesday. Rather mild.”