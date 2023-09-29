Preston weather forecast: City set to see cloudy days, light rain and occasional sunny spells next week
Preston will see a mixture of cloudy days, light rain and occasional sunny spells next week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s the weather forecast:
Saturday, September 30
Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Highs of 15C and lows of 14C.
Sunday, October 1
Heavy showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Highs of 18C and lows of 13C.
Monday, October 2
A cloudy day.
Highs of 16C and lows of 12C.
Tuesday, October 3
Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Highs of 15C and lows of 12C.
Wednesday, October 4
Cloudy.
Highs of 16C and lows of 12C.
Thursday, October 5
Partly cloudy.
Highs of 16C and lows of 12C.