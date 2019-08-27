Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when rain will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 27 August, with bright skies, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, before cloud creeps in from 1pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain hit between 5pm and 6pm, with cloud throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 31 August to Monday 9 September said: “It will be unsettled this weekend.

“On Saturday, rain will gradually clear the southeast through the day, with sunshine and showers for much of the country. The showers will be heaviest in the north and west, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Gales will be possible in the far northwest and it will feel cool for the time of year.

“The south will become drier on Monday but for the start of September, it will probably be fairly unsettled nationwide.”