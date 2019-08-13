Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 13 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with bright sunshine from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 17 August to Monday 26 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue through this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times. These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK.”

“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”