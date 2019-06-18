Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 18 June, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see bright sunshine, until cloud creeps in from 3pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then be cloudy and dry throughout. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout the morning, changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 22 June to Monday 1 July said: “Saturday should see a fair amount of settled and sunny weather as a ridge of high pressure builds across the south of the UK, with scattered showers becoming mostly confined to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“High pressure will give way to another Atlantic low pressure through Sunday and into the following week bringing changeable weather with bands of rain crossing most areas at times, but more especially affecting northern and western parts.”