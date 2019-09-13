Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be bright on Friday 13 September, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine from 10am onwards. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 17 September to Thursday 26 September said: “Tuesday starts cloudy with some drizzle in the south. This will gradually clear with sunny spells developing for most, although showers are likely in the north.

“The rest of the week sees predominantly settled conditions across the UK, with any wet and windy weather confined to the far north. There'll be some warm sunshine by day, but some chilly nights with overnight fog patches possible.

“This weather pattern is likely to continue through the rest of the period, with drier and more settled conditions probable for many, especially across the south, while any windier conditions with rain or showers most likely across the north.”