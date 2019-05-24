Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine and warm temperatures

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

Preston will also be warm throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be mostly sunny. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear but dry for the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 28 May to Thursday 6 June said: “Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers for many areas, the showers initially in the north and east, then developing widely through the day.

“Some showers will be heavy with thunder possible, merging into longer spells of rain in places.”