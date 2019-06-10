Preston weather forecast: Blue skies will be short lived as cloud and rain set to hit Preston today

Have your say

Following a bright start the weather is expected to become cloudy later today, with rain expected this afternoon.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Blue skies will be replaced by cloud throughout the day.

This morning's bright start will be replaced by cloud later this morning. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Light rain is expected from 1pm, with some heavier showers forecast from 2pm. The rest of the afternoon will remain cloudy, with the temperature reaching 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout with rain expected for much of the day. Heavier bursts are likely, particularly through the morning. The temperature will be a little cooler than today reaching a peak of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 12 June to Friday 14 June said: “There will be further wet and windy weather on Wednesday.

"Staying unsettled thereafter with further showers or longer spells of rain, and only limited brightness. Staying cool throughout."