Preston weather forecast: Another glorious day for the city - this is how warm will it be

The run of good weather looks set to continue throughout today and well into next week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Another bright start will see temperatures climb quickly from 13C to 20C by noon.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon looks set to be a glorious one without a cloud in the sky, with temperatures rising to 24C by mid-afternoon and remain steady until around 9pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be perfect weather for a barbecue, with early evening temperatures holding above 21C. Overnight is also set to be mild with temperatures settling at around 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Another dry and warm day can be expected on Saturday, however, skies will see a little more cloud after midday. Maximum temperature 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 2 said: “Fresher, cloudier and breezy on Sunday and Monday with some showery rain at times. Lighter winds on Tuesday with sunny spells and a few showers."