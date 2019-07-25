Preston thunderstorms: Commuter captures film of lightning apparently 'striking' County Hall

Have your say

We can't say it wasn't forecast.

After Tuesday night's spectacular light show, we were well prepared for part two amidst a stiffing heatwave.

The storm passing over the city centre, taken by YB on Twitter (@Bhailok)

On the hottest day of the year, Chris Benson posted a shot in Preston, while Des Webster uploaded a terrific video which looked like forked lightning was striking County Hall.

Another amazing picture from a University building shows the storm directly over the city.

Photographer Mark McNeill was in Wrea Green when the clouds gathered, and was literally in the right place at the right time, ending up with a beautiful shot over The Green.

Mark McNeill's amazing shot at Wrea Green

A yellow weather warning is in place for Preston from 3pm Thursday until 4am Friday, as the tropical temperatures give way to thundery showers.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue for the next four days, with warnings of thunder and rain in place up until Sunday (July 28).

The storms could lead to some power cuts and travel delays, and there is potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in some areas.

The Met Office said: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Lightning over Preston, caught by Chris Benson

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."